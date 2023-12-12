Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision.

Most Wall Street strategists expect the central bank to leave benchmark rates unchanged in their current 5%-to-5.25% range.

The question is whether Fed Chairman Jerome Powell strikes a hawkish, neutral or dovish tone in his comments on future policy plans.

Currently, strategists say, there's a disconnect between the stock and bond market's sanguine view of significant rate cuts in 2024, and the central bank's stated intentions.

Investors are hoping that the Fed will succeed in engineering a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy.

Lucid shares slid after Chief Financial Officer Sherry House resigned.

Shares of Blue Bird rose after the school-bus provider swung to a profit in its fiscal fourth quarter on higher sales.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-12-23 1731ET