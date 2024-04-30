Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell amid trepidation ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement.

Paccar shares slid after the maker of trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF brands, forecast truck production short of investors' expectations.

Railroad Norfolk Southern's chief executive has been endorsed by top proxy firm Institutional Shareholder Services as the railroad's leadership works to fend off a proxy fight from investors led by Ancora Holdings.

