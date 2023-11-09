Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell after notes of caution from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell offset strong earnings from European manufacturers.

Italian tiremaker Pirelli boosted its revenue projection for 2023 after eking out a sales increase in the first nine months of the year.

Rheinmetall shares slipped even after the German defense contractor posted third-quarter earnings and sales growth.

Sony Group shares tumbled after the Japanese electronics manufacturer reported a drop in fiscal second-quarter net profit, even as growth picked up at its entertainment arm.

11-09-23 1735ET