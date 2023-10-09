Shares of industrial and transportation companies rallied after comments from a Federal Reserve official.

If market bond rates "remain elevated because of higher term premiums, there may be less need to raise the Fed-funds rate," said Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan. "It wasn't as black and white as maybe the market was interpreting, in my opinion," said J.D. Joyce, president of Houston financial advisory Joyce Wealth Management.

"She said enough, maybe, [suggesting that] just due to the rates going up through market fundamentals in the bond market ... that may preclude them from raising rates."

General Motors and Ford Motor rose slightly as United Auto Workers decided not to expand a strike last week. There was one expansion of the labor action. Nearly 4,000 UAW members went on strike at Volvo Group's Mack Trucks unit after rejecting a five-year contract proposal.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-09-23 1756ET