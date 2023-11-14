STORY: U.S. consumer prices continued to cool in October, data released Tuesday showed, supporting views that the Federal Reserve was probably done raising interest rates.

The Labor Department said the annual inflation rate dropped to 3.2% from 3.7% in September. Month to month, prices remained the same.

Both readings were lower than what analysts polled by Reuters had expected.

Most economists believe the Fed's monetary policy tightening campaign is over, a narrative that Chair Jerome Powell and other Fed officials have pushed back against as the central bank aims to bring the annual inflation rate down to its 2% target.

Powell just last week said the Fed would hike rates again if appropriate.

Though consumer prices have come down from a peak of 9.1% in June of 2022, the disinflationary trend has stalled somewhat against the backdrop of a strong economy powered by a persistently tight labor market.

Still, the closely-watched core consumer price index, which excludes volatile gas and food prices, also ticked lower from the prior month, and the annual increase for underlying inflation was the smallest in two years.