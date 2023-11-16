By Ed Frankl

Factory activity in the central U.S. contracted for the third consecutive month in November, albeit at a slower pace than in October, a signal of sustained weakness in manufacturing as expectations of future output also ticked down.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City said Thursday that the Tenth District manufacturing survey's composite index was minus 2 in November, up from minus 8 in October. Any reading below zero suggests activity contracted from the previous month.

The Kansas City Fed survey gauges manufacturing activity in the western third of Missouri, all of Kansas, Colorado, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Wyoming, and the northern half of New Mexico.

Indexes for the volume of shipments and new orders increased moderately, while supplier delivery time inched downward, the survey said.

Firms also cited a decline in employment levels, and expected that to continue over the next six months, said Chad Wilkerson, senior vice president at the Kansas City Fed.

One respondent to the survey said, "2024 is expected to be impacted by inflationary factors. Interest rates and cost of capital is a major driver for our customers and while we expect it to be a modest impact on growth it will most certainly impact our short-term business."

In addition, the measure of future activity ticked down slightly to -1 in November, as firms' expectations for production continues to increase but other indexes softened, the Kansas City Fed said.

Write to Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-16-23 1136ET