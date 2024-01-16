Producers of metals and other raw materials fell after hawkish comments from one Federal Reserve official buoyed the dollar.

"With economic activity and labor markets in good shape and inflation coming down gradually to 2%, I see no reason to move as quickly or cut as rapidly as in the past," said Fed. Gov. Christopher Waller said, in remarks delivered at The Brookings Institution.

In a good sign for industrial commodity markets, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said the Chinese economy grew around 5.2% in 2023, an unexpectedly robust tally.

