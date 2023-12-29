Producers of metals and other raw materials ticked down, but the materials industry group of the S&P 500 remained within a whisker of all-time highs as investors prepared for a Federal Reserve pivot.

The U.S. dollar has slid to the brink of multiyear lows against a basket of currencies, losing roughly 5% since investors began preparing for a shift in interest rates in early November.

In its latest food price outlook, the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated that food inflation will continue to decelerate in 2024, with prices increasing 1.2% in the course of the year.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-23 1748ET