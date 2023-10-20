Producers of metals and other raw materials fell amid concerns about elevated inflation and interest rates.

Ahead of a silent period for the central bank, officials outlined plans for the coming months in broad terms.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted that the Fed will remain on hold at its November meeting but is preparing for more interest-rate increases in the interim term.

In another sign that investors may need to adjust their rate calculations, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic warned the central may not cut interest rates until late 2024.

Gold futures rallied as renewed rate fears caused a flight to safety.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

