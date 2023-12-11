Producers of metals and other raw materials rose amid growing anticipation that the Federal Reserve will hint at coming rate cuts.

The Fed's decision and interest-rate forecast has particularly large implications for the dollar-sensitive materials industry group, said one strategist.

"It all comes down to the pace at which the Fed's going to lower interest rates relative to other central banks," said J.D. Joyce, president of Houston financial advisory Joyce Wealth Management.

"If the Fed starts cutting rates sooner or faster and in a more meaningful way, as a result of that, we expect to see dollar decline some vis-a-vis other currencies," Joyce said. "Commodities priced in the greenback, including gold, would likely rise if the dollar sells off further."

Consumer prices in China fell for the second straight month, a deepening bout of deflation that shows Beijing's efforts to reignite faltering growth are falling short, The Wall Street Journal reported.

