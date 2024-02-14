Producers of metals and other raw materials rebounded after one Federal Reserve official hinted that the hotter-than-anticipated January consumer inflation data could be an aberration.

Inflation has been so well behaved that some high readings for a few months won't change the picture, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said Wednesday.

Gold futures dipped below the psychologically significant $2,000 per ounce level, as the dollar tested multimonth highs.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-24 1718ET