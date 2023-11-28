Producers of metals and other raw materials rose slightly after comments from Federal Reserve officials spurred bets on rate cuts in the coming months.

A pair of Fed governors said recent signs of a slowdown in the economy could help return inflation to the central bank's 2% target, but they appeared split on whether interest rates are high enough to do the job.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller, formerly known for his hawkish position on interest rates, said further rate hikes were likely unnecessary.

Fed governor Michelle Bowman said more rate increases were likely needed to vanquish inflation for good.

