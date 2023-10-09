Producers of metals and other raw materials ticked up after comments from one Federal Reserve official.

Fed Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan indicated that the sharp increase in Treasury yields could make further Fed funds rate increases unnecessary.

Anglo Australian mining giant Rio Tinto reiterated its full-year guidance to cost and shipments for its Pilbara, Western Australia iron-ore operations.

Gold futures rose after the outbreak of war in the Middle East spurred demand for safe havens.

