Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as mixed economic data and hopes for a dovish Federal Reserve weighed on the U.S. dollar, and buoyed demand for the sector.

Gold futures, which are particularly sensitive to moves in the dollar, tested all-time highs above $2100 an ounce.

The economics of forest investing have shifted in recent years, as carbon credits become competitive with timber markets, The Wall Street Journal reported.

