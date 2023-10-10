Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as fears about interest rates subsided.

Treasury yields fell sharply as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Philip Jefferson and Fed Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan. Both officials indicated that the Fed was loath to raise interest rates further, with Logan suggesting the recent move in Treasury yields had already done the Fed's work of tightening policy.

In the wake of the comments, the Fed funds futures markets ruled out the prospect of any further rate increases.

One sign that industrial and construction demand in China may be poised to rebound is the recent rebound in iron-ore prices, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Gold futures, which investors often gravitate towards during times of economic crisis and war, continued to gain on concerns about the outlook for the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-10-23 1729ET