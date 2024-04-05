Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as traders bet the Federal Reserve will stick to its interest-rate cut plans despite a surprisingly hot jobs report.

"Our base case remains that the Fed will cut rates in June with a total of three cuts by the end of 2024, but some softening of both the labor market data and the inflation data is likely required for that to happen," said Brian Rose, senior U.S. economist at money manager UBS Global Wealth Management.

