Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as traders bet the Federal Reserve would not radically change its interest-rate plans despite recent strength in economic data.

The Brazilian unit of the world's largest miner, BHP, joined fellow miners Samarco and Vale in a settlement proposal worth around $25.7 billion relating to the fatal failure of the Samarco dam in 2015.

Front Month Comex Gold for May gained 0.5% to $2345.40 an ounce. Cocoa future prices have slumped in their biggest ever one-day selloff, driven by improved weather forecasts and reduced market liquidity.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-29-24 1758ET