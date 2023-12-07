MEXICO CITY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A J.P. Morgan analyst said on Thursday he believes Mexico's central bank will cut its record-high benchmark interest rate by 150 basis points over the next year, as inflation continues to dip from last year's 20-year peak.

The Bank of Mexico, or Banxico as it is known, has maintained its record-high 11.25% interest rate since March but has recently signaled that depending on upcoming inflation data it could discuss rate cuts by early next year.

Gabriel Lozano, J.P. Morgan's chief economist for Mexico and Central America, told reporters the brokerage expects cuts in March and May, followed by a pause, then more cuts during the third quarter to take the rate down to 9.75% by the end of next year.

Annualized inflation, he added, will likely end the year at a level close to the current 4.32%, after hitting 8.7% last year. By the end of 2024, J.P. Morgan expects inflation at 4%, at the high end of Banxico's target range.

Mexico's economic growth could also slow down next year as top business partner the U.S. loses momentum and Mexico's public spending drops once key infrastructure projects are completed before the current government ends its term in September, he added.

J.P. Morgan expects that gross domestic product (GDP) in Latin America's No. 2 economy will grow 3.5% this year, before slowing to 2.7% in 2024 and around 1.4% in 2025.

Mexico's peso, which this year marked one of the strongest performances against the U.S. dollar worldwide, could end this year up around 10%, marking its largest annual gain since LSEG records began in 1989.

The peso could, in coming months, weaken slightly from its current level of 17.42 per dollar as the central bank implements rate cuts, Lozano said, converging toward 18 pesos per dollar by the end of 2024. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Sarah Morland; editing by Diane Craft)