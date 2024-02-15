By Joshua Kirby

New York State's manufacturing sector contracted at a considerably slower rate this month, according to a survey published Thursday, with shipments rising, new orders declining less sharply and firms setting out a less gloomy outlook for the months ahead.

The main index of general business conditions gained more than 40 points, reaching minus 2.4, suggesting that activity is still sliding but much less quickly than the previous month. This was better than the minus 15 reading forecasts by economists, according to a poll compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Shipments returned to growth, while new orders gained ground but continued to fall on month.

Inventories meanwhile declined, suggesting a pickup in demand, while the index of employment showed stable levels in the state's industry. The index of future business conditions increased, suggesting optimism is recovering somewhat, with firms expecting to see growth over the next six months.

"Manufacturing activity continued to edge slightly lower in New York State after contracting sharply in January," said Richard Deitz, economic-research adviser at the New York Fed. "Firms' optimism remained subdued," he said.

