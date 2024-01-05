Rocket Cos. Hires Former Airbnb CMO Jonathan Mildenhall as Its CMO

The marketing veteran will be responsible for creating a more unified voice for the company's businesses.

Summit Partners Halts New Deals in Booming Credit Market

The firm's credit group struggled to raise its latest fund and three managing directors have left in recent months.

Economist Alberto Musalem Named Next President of St. Louis Fed

The appointment could bring greater financial-market perspective to central bank deliberations.

How the 2023 Bank Crisis Can Still Be Felt in 2024

The Fed may be poised to loosen the reins on the economy with interest-rate cuts, but for now banks are still keeping themselves on a fairly tight leash.

Hedge Funds for the Masses Deliver Ho-Hum Returns-and Have High Costs

Research shows most alternative strategies perform no better than short or midterm bond funds and have returns that lag behind the stock market.

How to Bottom Fish for Chinese Stocks in 2024

It has been a wet few years on the high seas of China's markets. This year there might be more opportunities-if investors know where to look.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on American Express, Man Group, Credit Agricole, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

Fed Minutes Suggest Rate Hikes Are Over, but Offer No Timetable on Cuts

Some officials highlighted risks of 'an overly restrictive stance' on interest rates as inflation cools.

Fed's Tom Barkin Says a Soft Landing Is 'in No Way Inevitable'

The Richmond Fed president also says now is no time to change the central bank's inflation target to 3%.

FTX Says It Is Owed Billions. It Has Filed About a Dozen Lawsuits to Realize Its Claims.

The bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, which collapsed a little over a year ago, said more litigation could be coming in its second year of restructuring.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-24 0015ET