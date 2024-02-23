Husband Who Eavesdropped on Wife's Work Calls Pleads Guilty to Insider Trading

Tyler Loudon made $1.76 million trading shares after overhearing calls his wife, a former BP executive, made while working remotely.

Analysis: High Yields Drive Demand For Investment-Grade Bonds, Rate Cuts Likely to Boost Market

High yields have been driving demand for investment-grade bonds and the trend should continue once central banks start cutting rates, according to Ben Lord, fund manager at M&G.

Are You Bleeding Money on Car Insurance? So Are Insurers

Even as used-car prices fell in 2023, an eye-watering rise in premiums often wasn't enough to offset higher costs for auto insurers. And it isn't just happening in the U.S.

Markets underpricing risk of populist politics in U.S. and abroad, Summers says

The former U.S. treasury sector said populist politics threaten to hinder global economic growth.

Sequoia Heritage Backs Private-Equity Firm With Taste for Complexity

The Sequoia Capital arm pledged $200 million to the debut secondaries fund of RenWave Kore, sources say.

The Hedge Funds That Changed the Game

Billions of dollars have poured into multimanager firms in the past few years, but few have managed to match the success of Citadel, Millennium and Point72.

Standard Chartered Unveils $1 Billion Buyback, Guides for Growth

Standard Chartered unveiled a $1 billion buyback and forecast higher income this year, after posting a quarterly earnings beat on the back of topline growth, lower impairments and sale of its aviation finance business.

Allianz Boosts Shareholder Returns After Profit Nearly Doubles

Allianz launched a EUR1 billion share buyback program after its fourth-quarter profit nearly doubled, driven by a strong performance in its life-health segment.

Fed's Cook wants 'greater confidence' inflation is slowing before backing interest-rate cuts

Federal Reserve Gov. Lisa Cook said inflation has slowed faster than expected, but central bank officials need "greater confidence" that price pressures are returning to low pre-pandemic norms before cutting interest rates.

"What's the Rush?" to Cut Interest Rates, Asks Fed Gov. Waller

Higher-than-expected January inflation and a strong economy mean the Fed should wait to lower interest rates, Waller said.

