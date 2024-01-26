Warburg Pincus and TA Associates to Sell Procare Solutions in $1.86 Billion Deal

Buyout shop Warburg Pincus has backed Procare since 2018, while peer TA has been an investor since 2015.

Jamie Dimon Shakes Up JPMorgan Leadership Again

Jennifer Piepszak, a CEO contender, moves to leading the corporate and investment bank.

Visa Profit Climbs Amid Higher Payments Volume

The digital payments company posted a net profit of $4.89 billion, citing resilient consumer spending.

SEC Fines Aon Over Faulty Pension Return Calculation

The consulting firm's mistake created turmoil at Pennsylvania's retirement system for schoolteachers.

Will the IPO Market Spring Back in 2024? The First Big Debut Offers Clues

Healthcare-services company BrightSpring is on track to price its IPO below expectations after investors balked at the original price range.

Insurers Rake In Profits as Customers Pay Soaring Premiums

The shares of Travelers and Allstate have climbed to records after big rate increases.

SEC Wants Some Banks to Disclose More on Commercial Real-Estate Exposure

The Securities and Exchange Commission is questioning some community and regional banks about their exposure to commercial real estate in their loan portfolios, as potential losses on the loans could spur them to further cut lending.

The Fed Risks Getting Caught Up in Politics, Whatever It Does

Investors are debating the timing and scale of interest rate cuts this election year.

We Tried the IRS's New, Free TurboTax Alternative. It's Probably Not for You This Year.

The government's Direct File tax-prep software will roll out for some filers this year.

Desperate Chinese Investors Are Pouring Into the U.S., Japan

The nation's individual investors are desperate to shift their money out of the country-and they are willing to pay a big premium to do so.

