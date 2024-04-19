Blackstone Says Private Equity's Two-Year 'Hibernation' Could Be Ending

Firm's first-quarter profit rises as dealmaking picks up after a roughly two-year slump.

Wall Street Steered Billions to Blacklisted Chinese Companies, House Probe Finds

The investigation focused on BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, and MSCI, a major compiler of stock indexes. Both firms say they violated no laws.

Fed's Williams says he doesn't feel 'urgency' to cut rates

The Federal Reserve's benchmark interest rate is in a "good place," moving inflation down, and there is no need to rush to push it lower, New York Fed President John Williams said Thursday.

EQT First-Quarter Assets Under Management Rose While Investments, Fund Exits Slid

The Swedish private-equity firm's fee-generating assets under management were up 11% on the year, while investment by its funds fell by a fifth and gross fund exits dropped by half.

Companies Belly Up to Cash Buffet, in Five Charts

With high rates beckoning, the dash to money-market funds and other high-yielding accounts is expected to continue-even if the Fed cuts rates, advisers say.

Grayscale's Once-Mighty Fund Is Bleeding Bitcoin

The asset manager has resisted a significant fee cut, betting that rising bitcoin prices will continue to buoy its fortunes.

Pension Funds Are Pulling Hundreds of Billions From Stocks

Stock portfolios at large pension funds had a blockbuster run. Now, managers are cashing out and shifting money into bonds.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Read about Mexican banks, U.K. insurers, Mortgage growth in Canada, Spanish lender Bankinter and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

Fed's Mester Says Recent Inflation Means Longer Wait for Rate Cuts

Loretta Mester remains optimistic about inflation coming down this year.

U.S. Bancorp Beats Earnings Estimates, but the Stock Is Falling Anyway

U.S. Bancorp reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of 90 cents a share on revenue of $6.72 billion.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-24 0015ET