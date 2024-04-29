Japan Intervenes After Yen Slides Against the Dollar

The yen has plummeted against the dollar this year, hurt by increasing doubts among traders about the timing of U.S. interest-rate cuts.

Investors Are Showering AI Startups With Cash. One Problem: They Don't Have Much of a Business

Some startups are raising hundreds of millions of dollars before they even have a product or any revenue.

Taxes, Tariffs and Debt: Investors Start to Fear the Presidential Election

Around the country, investors are getting jittery about the coming Biden-Trump rematch and peppering financial advisers with questions about what the contest will mean for their portfolios.

Auditors Balk at Regulator's Push to Expand Their Role

Proposals on fraud detection, cyber risk and more would take auditors far outside the parameters of their specialty, they say. The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board says the changes are needed.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

Soaring Treasury Yields Challenge Stock-Market Gains

New signs of lingering inflation have driven yields to the highest levels of the year.

Forget Moonshots. Investors Want Profit Now.

CEOs might resist the new investor mantra of Show Me the Money-but if they do, their share price is likely to suffer.

Even If the Fed Cuts, the Days of Ultralow Rates Are Over

Soaring budget deficits and investment needs mean the "neutral" interest rate may be higher.

Investors to Big Tech: Mind Your Pocketbook

Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta and Tesla have a combined $275 billion cash pile.

How Insurers Game Out Disaster Risk and Drop Customers

Companies are trying to cut their exposure, but their methods can be flawed.

