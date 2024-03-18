Trump Economic Advisers Float Three Names for Fed Chair

Arthur Laffer, Kevin Hassett and Kevin Warsh are on the shortlist presented to Trump during a meeting at Mar-a-Lago.

Investors Get a Reminder That India Makes Sudden Moves Too

Foreign investors have increasingly shifted their investments to India from China in recent years, but a recent clampdown on one of its biggest financial technology companies has rattled some nerves.

FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Should Serve 40 to 50 Years in Prison, Prosecutors Say

Federal prosecutors said the FTX founder victimized tens of thousands of people while orchestrating one of the largest financial frauds in history.

Sorry Stock Bulls, the 'Wall of Cash' Isn't All Headed Your Way

Investors' hope that trillions of dollars in money-market funds will push stocks higher when the Fed cuts rates are misplaced.

Genesis to Face Off Against Parent in Final Showdown Over Digital-Asset Disputes

The crypto lender's parent company is the last holdout objecting to its chapter 11 plan, hoping to take a slice of the surging value of bitcoin and other digital tokens.

Morgan Stanley Names First Firmwide Head of AI

Jeff McMillan will lead the Wall Street titan's continued embrace of artificial intelligence across business lines.

Phony Billionaires on Facebook Are Scamming Americans Out of Their Life Savings

A fake Bill Ackman, a bogus Cathie Wood and a false Steve Cohen are among the impersonators luring victims on social media, and their real-life counterparts can't keep up.

We All Want Simpler Taxes. Here's Why That's So Complicated.

The U.S. tax code is mind-boggling in its complexity, but the hurdles to simplifying it are surprisingly high.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Read about Ping An Insurance, Australian asset managers and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

Corporate defaults are happening at fastest pace since financial crisis, according to S&P

Companies around the world are defaulting on their debt at the fastest pace since the global financial crisis as high interest rates and stubborn inflation continue to take their toll, according to a report from S&P Global Ratings.

