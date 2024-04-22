GEF Capital Collects $325 Million for Energy-Efficiency Bets

The firm has wrapped up its second U.S. buyout fund to back companies and technologies that curb energy use.

The Coney Island Apartment Complex That Nearly Sparked a Banking Panic

Investors are worried about ticking time bombs on banks' balance sheets. Warbasse Houses was one of them.

Regulators Restart Bid to Curb Bonus Pay on Wall Street

Incentive-compensation rules are required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law but have yet to be put in place.

Fed's Goolsbee says progress on inflation has stalled, makes sense to wait on interest rates

Chicago Fed president "hopeful" we will get improvement on inflation.

Banks Believe They Are Well-Prepared for Commercial Real Estate Fallout

Banks have built up substantial reserves against office loans going bad.

American Express says cardholders are buying lots of 'front of cabin' plane tickets, as total spending grows 7%

American Express saw an acceleration in new card acquisitions during the first quarter, and it recorded a profit beat for the period.

How Not to Invest in the Bond Market

Investors poured billions into long-term U.S. government funds last year. Right on cue, the market tanked-again.

PwC Looks to Shrink New U.S. Consulting Partner Class by More Than 50%

PricewaterhouseCoopers is looking to shrink its new class of U.S. consulting partners by more than 50% compared with last year as demand for advisory services continues to slow and the firm reorganizes its business lines.

Private-Fund Lobbyists Push Back on Expanding Money-Laundering Checks

Industry says worries about dirty money flowing through private-equity and hedge funds are overblown.

A Century-Old Lending Lifeline for Troubled Banks Has a Major Flaw. The Fed Wants to Fix It.

Borrowing from the discount window carries a stigma officials hope to reduce.

