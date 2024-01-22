Fed Review Clears Central Bank Officials of Violating Rules

The inspector general said personal investment rules for top policymakers failed to maintain public confidence in the central bank.

Investors Fleeing China Are Going Big in Japan

Chinese retail investors are piling into Japanese shares as their own market flags-a sign of the times and a hint as to why Japanese stocks are doing so well.

The Moment for Small-Cap Stocks Might Already Be Over

The shares were among the biggest beneficiaries of rate-cut hopes.

Charles Schwab Just Survived a Year From Hell. The Trouble Isn't Over Yet.

Executives said financial results should improve in the year ahead. Many employees, still stung by layoffs, remain uneasy.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights on the early read on earnings season, U.K. car loan mis-selling, Oatly Group, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

FTX Must Appoint Watchdog to Probe Reasons for Its Collapse, Judges Say

A federal appeals court on Friday ruled that an independent examiner must be appointed to oversee FTX's ongoing bankruptcy to sort out what went wrong at the cryptocurrency exchange before it collapsed.

FHLBanks Help 'Derisk the System,' Official Says, Amid Call for Change

The Federal Home Loan Bank System shouldn't be the lender of last resort, its regulator says.

Travelers Stock Pops After Earnings Beat

Core earnings of $7.01 a share beat Wall Street estimates of $5.10 a share.

ICBC Fined $32 Million by New York's Financial Regulator and Fed for Compliance Failures

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China will pay about $32 million to resolve investigations into alleged compliance problems at the bank's New York branch.

An Unusual Alliance Pushes Back on Fed's Bank Capital Plan

Some civil-rights groups and Democratic lawmakers have raised concerns about the proposal.

