Fed's Williams says he doesn't feel 'urgency' to cut rates

The Federal Reserve's benchmark interest rate is in a "good place," moving inflation down, and there is no need to rush to push it lower, New York Fed President John Williams said Thursday.

Blackstone Posts Slight Earnings Beat, Raises $34 Billion in First Quarter

Total assets under management rise to $1.06 trillion in the first quarter at Blackstone.

Companies Belly Up to Cash Buffet, in Five Charts

With high rates beckoning, the dash to money-market funds and other high-yielding accounts is expected to continue-even if the Fed cuts rates, advisers say.

Grayscale's Once-Mighty Fund Is Bleeding Bitcoin

The asset manager has resisted a significant fee cut, insisting that rising bitcoin prices will continue to buoy its fortunes.

Pension Funds Are Pulling Hundreds of Billions From Stocks

Stock portfolios at large pension funds had a blockbuster run. Now, managers are cashing out and shifting money into bonds.

Fed's Mester Says Recent Inflation Means Longer Wait for Rate Cuts

Loretta Mester remains optimistic about inflation coming down this year.

U.S. Bancorp Beats Earnings Estimates, but the Stock Is Falling Anyway

U.S. Bancorp reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of 90 cents a share on revenue of $6.72 billion.

Travelers Stock Drops After Earnings. Shares Are on Track for Their Worst Day in Nearly 4 Years.

The property and casualty insurer misses analysts' earnings estimates.

Dealmaking Is Looking Up as Companies Stop Waiting Out the Fed

Borrowers are getting on with things as rates are set to remain high for longer.

