How Discover's Network Helps Capital One Take On Card and Banking Giants

Becoming the next Visa or Mastercard is a tall order, but isn't necessary for Discover's network to pay off.

HKEX's Profit Declines Amid Poor Market Sentiment

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing's quarterly net profit fell for the first time in over a year as the exchange operator fell victim to China's lackluster economic recovery and continued tepid demand for fundraising in one of Asia's biggest financial hubs.

Coinbase confirms that some customers are seeing $0 balances in app glitch

'Our team is investigating this issue and will provide an update shortly. Your assets are safe.'

Crypto Exchange Gemini to Return $1.1 Billion to Customers in Regulator Settlement

New York's financial regulator said Gemini Trust has agreed to return at least $1.1 billion to users of the cryptocurrency exchange's Earn investment program and to pay about $37 million in fines for compliance failures.

China to Step Up Oversight on Direct Market Access Strategy

The move by the China Securities Regulatory Commission comes after other recent measures aimed at boosting investor sentiment in China's sluggish stock markets.

Bitcoin tops $64,000 briefly as rally continues ahead of halving event

Bitcoin is trading at levels not seen since late 2021 as a bullish run for the No. 1 cryptocurrency continues.

Fed's Williams said he's 'very focused' on getting inflation back to target

"While we've seen great progress toward achieving our goals, the journey is not yet over, and I am very focused on making sure we complete this mission successfully."

Analysis: U.S. Monetary Policy Gets Cloudier as Biden, Trump Showdown Approaches

Surprising economic data has already scrambled forecasts and investors' bets about when the Fed will start to cut interest rates.

Webull to Go Public Through SPAC Deal

The brokerage, which surged in popularity during the GameStop mania, had previously considered an IPO.

Stripe Valuation Jumps to $65 Billion in Employee Share-Sale Deal

The fintech giant's employees will get a chance to cash out over $1 billion of stock.

