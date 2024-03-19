The Fed Is Playing a Waiting Game on Rate Cuts. The Rules Are Starting to Change.

While investors focus on whether officials project fewer rate cuts, the Fed looks ahead to recession risks.

Brookfield Asset Management Names Hadley Peer Marshall as New CFO

Peer Marshall, who has been with the alternative investment manager since 2015, will succeed Bahir Manios as finance chief at the end of May.

A Year After Credit Suisse's Fall, UBS's Path Is Lined With Temptation

UBS wants to use the Credit Suisse acquisition to expand its investment banking operations in the U.S. Above all, though, it needs to retain the focus on wealth management that is beloved by investors.

Global Era of Negative Interest Rates Ends

An unorthodox central-bank policy was no panacea for Japan, but some countries found it better than nothing.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Hannover Re, Lancashire Holdings and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

Crypto Lender Genesis Says Its Liquidation Plan Abides by Bankruptcy Rules

Genesis Global and a majority of its creditors on Monday defended the bankrupt cryptocurrency lender's proposed chapter 11 liquidation plan against objectors including its corporate parent Digital Currency Group.

China Evergrande Fraudulently Boosted Sales, Regulator Says

The China Securities Regulatory Commission plans to impose a lifetime ban on the property company's founder, Hui Ka Yan.

Stephanie Cohen Is Latest Senior Goldman Executive to Depart

Cohen, one of the most senior women at Goldman, has been tapped for the new role of chief strategy officer at tech company Cloudflare.

Hedge Funds Sue SEC Over Treasury Dealer Rule

The suit was filed in a district court that falls in the jurisdiction of an appeals court that has been skeptical of executive agencies' authorities.

Odds of a June rate cut by Fed slip below 50%, according to this gauge

In the run-up to Wednesday's policy update by the Federal Reserve, traders in overnight index swaps gravitated toward a less-than-50% likelihood that policy makers will deliver their first interest-rate cut in June.

