Australian Regulator to Conduct First Financial System Stress Test

Australia's prudential regulator will conduct its first systemwide stress test, as it seeks to better understand potential risks borne by an increasingly interconnected financial system.

Morgan Stanley Raises a Fund to Hold World 50 for Longer

Morgan Stanley's private-equity arm has collected $700 million in commitments to help prolong its control of World 50, an executive-networking business that has expanded rapidly since the firm acquired it as the Covid-19 pandemic began.

FTX to Sell Two-Thirds of Anthropic Stake for $884 Million

An Abu Dhabi investor would buy shares for $500 million in the AI startup from the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange.

The Fed Is Getting Closer to Cutting Rates, Gov. Cook Says

The balance of risks between the Fed's inflation and employment goals is coming into better balance, Lisa Cook said.

Trump Returns to Stock Market With 'DJT' Truth Social Listing

The former president's Truth Social will begin trading Tuesday on Nasdaq.

Kevin Warsh, floated as Trump Fed chief, says Powell is 'goosing' the economy

While U.S. allies and adversaries may be impressed by the growth in the stock market and overall U.S. economic growth, "I wouldn't say they are overly impressed by the U.S. economic engine," he said.

Fed's Goolsbee expects three rate cuts this year

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said Monday he now expects three quarter-point interest rate cuts this year.

Consumer Credit Lender CURO Files for Bankruptcy Under Heavy Debt Load

Company expects to reduce its debt by roughly $1 billion and save $75 million in annual cash interest payments through restructuring.

Are Chinese Tech Stocks Value Plays Now?

Investors are excited about U.S. artificial intelligence, less so about cash-generating Chinese tech. That might-eventually-create some opportunities.

Fed Rate Outlook Looks Just Right for Banks

Banks look forward to relief on deposit costs but have no desire to go back to zero rates.

