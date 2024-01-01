U.S. Stocks Turn Lower

U.S. stocks turned lower, with all three major indexes in the red. The S&P 500 had started the day hovering about 0.3% from its all-time high, before pulling further away.

Chicago business-activity index retreats in December

Chicago PMI falls to 46.9 after surging following the end of the United Auto Workers strike.

Pro Take: Dissenting Votes at the Fed Are Almost Extinct

Nay votes at the Federal Reserve's interest-rate-setting committee meetings during Jerome Powell's nearly six years at the head of the central bank are at the lowest since at least the Paul Volcker era in the late 1970s and 1980s.

The Blockbuster Year in Stocks No One Saw Coming

U.S. stocks are ending a topsy-turvy year near records, defying bearish predictions.

Carmakers Are Drowning in Cash

More stock buybacks are in the cards after another profitable year for companies that make gas guzzlers, but that won't cure their EV-related pains.

Why Oil Prices Never Surged to $100 This Year

Prices defied expectations but could prove more volatile in 2024.

Hollywood's Box Office Recovery Needs a Rewrite

The aftermath of labor strikes and superhero flops complicate the outlook for the movie industry in 2024.

Private Equity Faces Gloomy Fundraising Forecast for 2024

The giddy years now over, the buyout industry isn't expecting much recovery in the near term as investors pull back.

The Fed Alone Can't Make Gold Sparkle in 2024

Though potential interest-rate cuts are a positive for the precious metal, this year's experience shows that many other factors are at play.

How I, and Everyone Else, Got 2023 So Wrong

To invest wisely in 2024, we have to decide why the economy defied expectations.

