Stocks Finish Roughly Flat After Inflation Data

The major indexes are still on track to post gains for the week.

Deflation Worries Deepen in China

With domestic demand weak, fears are growing that China will try to export its way out of trouble, raising trade tensions.

Nikkei Stock Average Heads for Fourth Day of Near 34-Year Highs

The Nikkei Stock Average appears headed for a fourth straight day of near 34-year highs, underpinned by expectations for the Bank of Japan to maintain its super-loose accommodative monetary policy stance and a weaker yen.

Hunt for Critical Minerals Draws World Powers to Saudi Arabia

Riyadh is investing heavily in mining as it seeks to diversify its oil-rich economy.

Inflation Edged Up in December After Rapid Cooling Most of 2023

Inflation picked up to 3.4% in December, after a rapid cooling through most of last year.

Fed's Mester says March is probably too early for rate cut

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester on Thursday threw cold water on market expectations of an interest rate cut as soon as March.

Bitcoin ETFs Get Off to a Monster Start, Despite Resistance on Wall Street

Vanguard won't offer spot bitcoin funds on its platform, highlighting concerns about their suitability for individual investors.

U.S. budget deficit swells to $129 billion in December

The U.S. federal budget deficit widened to $129 billion in December, up from $85 billion in the same month last year, the Treasury Department said Thursday.

Argentina's Inflation Surges After New President Cuts Subsidies

Javier Milei is attempting to fix the poor economy he inherited with pro-market shock therapy.

