Stocks Drop After Fed Officials Cast Doubt on Rate Cuts

All 11 of the S&P 500's sectors fall.

Barkin says Fed would be 'smart' to take its time to cut rates due to persistent inflation

"No one wants inflation to reemerge," Thomas Barkin said in a speech to homebuilders in Virginia, citing a strong labor market in the United States.

India Central Bank Holds Rate Steady as Economy Stays Strong

India's central bank kept its policy rate unchanged as the country's economic growth remain strong and inflation eases.

California Businesses Take On Gavin Newsom Over Tax Hikes

The governor says the proposal would decimate funding for basic services while backers say it is needed in the high-cost state.

Oil Is Hitting Its Highest Level in Months-Just in Time for Summer Driving Season

Brent crude futures, the benchmark, have climbed 16% in 2024 to just under $90 a barrel, a level last breached in late October.

This Small-Cap Stock Index Has Some Jumbo-Size Tenants

The combined market value of Super Micro Computer and MicroStrategy-the two largest stocks in the Russell 2000-has swelled to $84 billion.

European Banks Seem Eager to Cut Rates, Unlike the Fed. Why It Matters.

Rate cut talk has quickened at the Bank of England and European Central Bank, but Federal Reserve officials are in no rush to cut borrowing costs.

Silver prices settle near a three-year high. A long bull market may be close behind.

Silver prices end higher on Thursday to notch a sixth consecutive session gain and their highest settlement in nearly 3 years.

What's Wrong With the Economy? It's You, Not the Data

Many Americans believe that the economy and their finances are worse than they really are.

Bird Flu Spreads to Cattle, Raising Fears on Farms

An avian-influenza outbreak that has led to the death of about 80 million birds is now sickening dairy cattle, temporarily curbing their milk production.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-24 0115ET