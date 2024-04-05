Strong Jobs Report Still Leaves Wiggle Room for the Fed, but Not Much

The expanding supply of workers lets the economy add jobs without overheating, but will that be enough to keep rate cuts on track?

U.S. Economy Added 303,000 Jobs in March

Employers added significantly more jobs than economists expected. But wage growth was contained, underscoring a belief that the U.S. can keep adding jobs without fanning inflation.

S&P 500, Nasdaq Higher After Stronger-Than-Expected March Hiring

Stocks were rising after the latest jobs report showed that the U.S. added 303,000 jobs in March, well above what economists expected.

Fed's Logan says 'much too soon to think about cutting rates'

Dallas Federal Reserve President Lorie Logan on Friday said she's uncertain about the general view that U.S. inflation will keep trending down this year and allow the central bank to start to lower interest rates.

Canada Unemployment Rate Jumps to 6.1% in March

Canada shed jobs for the first time in eight months in March even as the labor market continued to expand, pushing the unemployment rate to its highest in years.

From Granolas to Fab Five, Market Looks for Europe's Magnificent Seven

Market strategists are searching for a European answer to the Magnificent Seven-they just can't agree on which stocks to pick.

The Hot Sale Going on at Department Stores: Their Shares

Private buyers might have more stomach for the struggling retail sector than jaded stock investors.

Week Ahead for FX, Bonds: Focus on U.S. Inflation Data, ECB Decision

Wednesday's U.S. inflation data and Thursday's interest-rate decision by the European Central Bank are likely to take center stage as investors gauge the timing of rate cuts.

China Shock 2.0 Sparks Global Backlash Against Flood of Cheap Goods

Emerging economies have joined the U.S. and Europe in shielding domestic manufacturers from a rising tide of Chinese imports.

