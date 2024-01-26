Cooling Inflation Opens Door for Rate Cuts

With its favored inflation measure moving lower, the Federal Reserve is getting the signal it needs to start cutting rates.

U.S. Stocks Mostly Lower, With Chip Makers Center Stage

U.S. stocks were mostly lower as Intel sank after disappointing sales forecasts. The results cast a pall over semiconductor stocks, which had been on a tear over the last week.

Inflation's Cooling Trend Extends Ahead of Fed Meeting

The personal-consumption expenditures price index rose 0.2% in December from the previous month, consistent with subdued inflation.

Unusual IPO Slump Makes a Rebound Harder to Predict

The lengthy slump in U.S. initial public offerings is at odds with their historical patterns of activity, indicating the IPO market might be suffering from an extended hangover after a boom three years ago, according to a recent study.

Companies Turn to Earnouts to Find Common Ground on M&A Valuations

Earnouts are on the rise in mergers and acquisitions as companies look to close the gap between what buyers want to pay for a deal and what sellers think they are worth.

New Year Brings New Voters to Fed's Rate-Setting Committee

The presidents of the Atlanta, Cleveland, Richmond and San Francisco Fed banks are rotating into voting positions at the FOMC.

Biden Pauses Approvals for LNG Exports

A decision to review the impacts of exports of U.S. liquefied natural gas delivered a victory for environmental groups.

Cyber Management Details Emerge Under SEC Rules

Initial filings from Lockheed and others are setting direction for security governance disclosures.

Berkshire Bought More Liberty Sirius Tracking Stock. Behind the Big Bet That Seems Almost Too Easy.

The tracking stock trades at a discount to SiriusXM, and investors think they will get a gain when the two are effectively merged.

German Consumers Feel the Chill as Inflation Keeps Biting

Germany's consumer confidence looks set to slump in February as shoppers save rather than spend amid a wintry economic landscape.

