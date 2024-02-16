Wholesale prices post biggest increase in five months, PPI shows. The inflation fight is not over.

Wholesale costs rose in January at the fastest pace in five months, another sign that inflation may not slow toward the Federal Reserve's 2% target as fast as hoped.

Dow retreats as latest inflation data stokes concerns about Fed rate cuts

U.S. stocks retreated on Friday as the S&P 500 pulled back from its latest record close after the latest batch of inflation data confirmed that price pressures rebounded last month.

Housing starts post sharpest drop since April 2020

Construction of new U.S. homes fell nearly 15% in January, the Commerce Department said Friday.

Consumer sentiment rises to 31-month high on slowing inflation and strong job market

Consumer sentiment crept up in early February to a 31-month high on newfound optimism on the economy.

U.S. Government Will Soon Spend More on Interest Payments Than Defense

Higher Treasury yields are adding an extra trillion-plus dollars in deficit spending.

U.K. Retail Sales Rebound

Retail sales in the U.K. increased by 3.4% in January, a much bigger rise than expected, suggesting consumer spending can offer a boost to an economy that slipped into recession at the end of 2023.

The Newest Trump Trade: Betting on Truth Social in an Election Year

Trading in Digital World Acquisition is evoking the meme-stock craze.

America's Economy Slowed-It Probably Won't Stumble

Retail sales and industrial production both dipped in January, but there were some encouraging signs.

Why the U.S. Stock Market Is the World's Best Bet

U.S. stocks have set records while many overseas indexes have struggled. Is that about to come to an end? Probably not, given America's tech-heavy growth emphasis and strong underlying economy.

Fed's Bostic Argues for Patience on Rate Cuts. Here's His Case.

There's no urgency for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates and the battle with inflation is not over yet, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said late Thursday.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-24 1115ET