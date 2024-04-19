Stock Futures Slide, Oil Jumps After Israel Strike on Iran

Stock markets across Asia fell and the price of oil jumped around 2% after early reports of explosions in Iran.

Fed Won't Cut Rates Soon. Financial Conditions Are Too Loose.

Today's supportive backdrop provides a tailwind to inflation and economic growth. But conditions could turn more restrictive later this year.

They Bet Against the Dollar. Now They're Paying the Price.

The dollar recently hit a 34-year high against the yen, sending ripples through global markets.

U.S. Stocks Have Outperformed Europe for Years. Why That May Change for a While.

J.P. Morgan makes the bullish case for selected euro-zone stocks, some pricey, some not. Plus, two very different cases where analysts stuck with calls that went bad.

Japan Inflation Records Two Years Above BOJ's Target as Meeting Looms

Japan's consumer inflation has stayed above the Bank of Japan's 2% target for two years, government data confirmed, amid speculation over further interest-rate increases.

China Moves to Raise Costs of Imports of Key Chemical From U.S.

China is moving to make it more expensive for U.S. shipments of a key industrial chemical to enter the Chinese market, shortly after Washington called for higher tariffs on Chinese steel.

U.K. Retail Sales Flat in March

Total U.K. sales volumes were no higher in March than in February, a weaker reading than had been forecast, and limiting the boost to wider economic growth.

S&P Cuts Israel's Credit Ratings on Geopolitical Concerns

S&P Global Ratings lowered its long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Israel to A-plus from AA-minus, citing geopolitical risks.

Flood of Cheap Chinese Steel Fuels Global Backlash

The country's property bust has saddled its steelmakers with a glut of unsold metal that they are now shipping overseas at knockdown prices.

Housing Market Slumps as Mortgage Rates Top 7%

Existing home sales in March posted their biggest monthly drop in more than a year, buffeted by mortgage rates that rose again.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-24 0315ET