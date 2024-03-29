Fed's Favored Inflation Gauge Rose 2.5% in February

The overall personal-consumption expenditures price index rose in line with economists' expectations for February.

Kansas City Fed Services Activity Index Rises at Slower Pace in March

The Tenth District Services Survey's composite index came in at 7 in March, down from 12 in February and up from minus 2 in January.

U.S. trade in goods deficit widens to highest level in ten months in February

The numbers: The U.S. trade deficit in goods widened 1.5% to $91.8 billion in February, according to the Commerce Department's advanced estimate released Friday. Economists polled by Econoday were looking for the deficit to widen slightly to a $90.6 billion deficit.

Japan's Stock Market Rises at End of an Epic Quarter

Most stock markets are closed on Friday, but Japanese and mainland Chinese equities saw action.

Gold Is Rallying. It Isn't About Inflation This Time.

The metal serves as a hedge against fear itself, making it an appealing asset for our times.

Giant Merger Deals Stage a Comeback

A flurry of tie-ups, led by Capital One, raises the prospect of an M&A rebound.

Syria Says Israeli Strikes Near Aleppo Killed, Wounded Dozens

Attacks in Syria and Lebanon this week marked an escalation in Israel's undeclared conflict with Iran.

Private Equity's Sports Deal Machine Kicks in With Women's Soccer

Firms including Carlyle and Sixth Street have backed women's soccer teams in the past year, with others expected to follow.

Analysis: The Visa and Mastercard Settlement Doesn't Put Fee Disputes to Rest

Past deals in the case have fallen apart, and lawmakers are pushing for more competition in the credit-card market.

China Gives Business Leaders Sunnier View of Its Economy on Island Getaway

The messages delivered at the Boao Forum for Asia were more upbeat than the gloomier views often expressed by economists overseas.

