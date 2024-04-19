Fed's Goolsbee says progress on inflation has stalled, makes sense to wait on interest rates

Chicago Fed president "hopeful" we will get improvement on inflation.

Nasdaq, S&P 500 Drop After Israel Strikes Iran

Stocks were mixed, with the Nasdaq in retreat and the Dow edging higher. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 were on track for weekly losses, extending an April slump.

China's Securities Regulator Eases Trading Rules With Hong Kong

China's securities regulator released a series of measures to boost trading with Hong Kong, the country's latest move to shore up investor confidence after recent stock-market volatility.

Banks Believe They Are Well-Prepared for Commercial Real Estate Fallout

Banks have built up substantial reserves against office loans going bad.

China Hits U.S. With Levy on Chemical as Trade Tensions Rise

China slapped a levy on imports from the U.S. of a widely used chemical, a small salvo in an escalating trade dispute between Washington and Beijing.

Regulators Restart Bid to Curb Bonus Pay on Wall Street

Incentive-compensation rules are required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law but have yet to be put in place.

A Century-Old Lending Lifeline for Troubled Banks Has a Major Flaw. The Fed Wants to Fix It.

Borrowing from the discount window carries a stigma officials hope to reduce.

America's Cigarette Market Is Up for Grabs

Philip Morris will soon be able to sell its most successful smoke-free product in the U.S., setting up a battle with its former parent company Altria.

Netflix Dealt With Freeloaders. Its Next Act Will Be Tougher.

The decision to stop reporting subscriber numbers will put a greater focus on revenue growth-and advertising.

They Bet Against the Dollar. Now They're Paying the Price.

The dollar recently hit a 34-year high against the yen, sending ripples through global markets.

