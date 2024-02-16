Investors Hit Pause on 2024's Market Rally

Major U.S. indexes finished the week lower, led Friday by real estate and technology stocks, after hotter-than-expected inflation readings.

Fed's Daly says patience is needed to finish the job on inflation

Three rate cuts in 2024 is a 'reasonable baseline,' San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said Friday.

Wholesale prices post biggest increase in five months, PPI shows. The inflation fight is not over.

Wholesale costs rose in January at the fastest pace in five months, another sign that inflation may not slow toward the Federal Reserve's 2% target as fast as hoped.

Housing starts post sharpest drop since April 2020

Construction of new U.S. homes fell nearly 15% in January, the Commerce Department said Friday.

Consumer sentiment rises to 31-month high on slowing inflation and strong job market

Consumer sentiment crept up in early February to a 31-month high on newfound optimism on the economy.

How the White House's New Global Economic Strategist Sees the World

Daleep Singh, a PGIM economist heading back to the White House, says the world's challenges are going to require more fiscal spending.

A $1 Trillion Conundrum: The U.S. Government's Mounting Debt Bill

Higher Treasury yields are adding an extra trillion-plus dollars in deficit spending.

U.K. Retail Sales Rebound

Retail sales in the U.K. increased by 3.4% in January, a much bigger rise than expected, suggesting consumer spending can offer a boost to an economy that slipped into recession at the end of 2023.

The Newest Trump Trade: Betting on Truth Social in an Election Year

Trading in Digital World Acquisition is evoking the meme-stock craze.

America's Economy Slowed-It Probably Won't Stumble

Retail sales and industrial production both dipped in January, but there were some encouraging signs.

