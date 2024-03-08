February employment report likely to show 198,000 new jobs. Still too much for Fed's liking.

Here's what to watch in the February employment report, which will be released Friday.

China's Vehicle Sales Fall Amid Price War, Long Holiday

China's vehicle sales fell sharply in February, dragged by weaker demand during the Lunar New Year holiday and an intensifying price war.

German Industrial Production Ticks Up More Than Expected

Germany's industrial output rose 1% in January, delivering some bright news for the country's creaking industrial model.

Deutsche Bank says the bitcoin rally still has legs. Here's why.

Strategists at Deutsche Bank say "smoother skies ahead" on the economy will yield to more accommodative central banks and increased appetite for alternative investments like bitcoin.

New Lenders Enter Fund Finance After Regional-Banking Crisis

New entrants see opportunities in a money-starved sector that larger banks are leaving.

Week Ahead for FX, Bonds

In the U.S. and Europe, economic data will be watched closely-with U.S. inflation figures on Tuesday to be the highlight-as focus remains on when central banks are likely to start cutting interest rates.

White House Revives Plan to Save Homeowners Money on Closing Costs

The pilot program will cover some title insurance costs, despite blowback from insurers and lawmakers.

U.S. consumer credit rebounds in January

Total consumer credit rose $19.5 billion in January, up from a slight $919 million gain in the prior month, the Federal Reserve said Thursday.

Powell: Fed Is 'Not Far' From Gaining Confidence Needed to Cut Rates

The Fed chair said that rates were far above levels that might be anticipated during periods of mild inflation and moderate growth.

ECB Holds Rates as Central Bankers Weigh Timing of Cuts

Officials signaled they would likely wait until June to be confident enough to start cutting rates, as policymakers around the world consider the risk of moving too fast.

