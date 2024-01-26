Inflation Pressures Remained Moderate in December

Inflation pressures remained mostly subdued in December while consumers spent strongly and incomes grew-all ingredients of a soft landing for the economy.

Unusual IPO Slump Makes a Rebound Harder to Predict

The lengthy slump in U.S. initial public offerings is at odds with their historical patterns of activity, indicating the IPO market might be suffering from an extended hangover after a boom three years ago, according to a recent study.

Companies Turn to Earnouts to Find Common Ground on M&A Valuations

Earnouts are on the rise in mergers and acquisitions as companies look to close the gap between what buyers want to pay for a deal and what sellers think they are worth.

New Year Brings New Voters to Fed's Rate-Setting Committee

The presidents of the Atlanta, Cleveland, Richmond and San Francisco Fed banks are rotating into voting positions at the FOMC.

Biden Pauses Approvals for LNG Exports

A decision to review the impacts of exports of U.S. liquefied natural gas delivered a victory for environmental groups.

Cyber Management Details Emerge Under SEC Rules

Initial filings from Lockheed and others are setting direction for security governance disclosures.

Berkshire, Hedge Funds Plow Into Liberty's Sirius Tracking Stock; Too Good to Be True?

The tracking stock trades at a discount to SiriusXM, and investors think they will get a gain when the two are effectively merged.

German Consumers Feel the Chill as Inflation Keeps Biting

Germany's consumer confidence looks set to slump in February as shoppers save rather than spend amid a wintry economic landscape.

U.K. Consumers Feeling Brighter With Inflation Trending Down

U.K. consumers continue to feel cheerier as 2024 starts, according to a survey.

When Layoffs Happen, Remote Workers Are Hardest Hit

New data shows fully remote employees are more likely to be let go than their peers. They're also more likely to quit.

