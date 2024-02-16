Dow futures turn lower as another inflation report rattles market

U.S. equity index futures retreated on Friday as the latest inflation report added to investors' concerns that a rebound in price pressures could delay the start of Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts.

Wholesale prices posts biggest increase in five months, PPI shows. Inflation fight not over.

Inflation might not be slowing as fast as expected

Housing starts fall sharply in January to lowest level since August 2023

Construction on new U.S. homes fell nearly 15% in January, the Commerce Department said Friday.

U.S. Government Will Soon Spend More on Interest Payments Than Defense

Higher Treasury yields are adding an extra trillion-plus dollars in deficit spending.

U.K. Retail Sales Rebound

Retail sales in the U.K. increased by 3.4% in January, a much bigger rise than expected, suggesting consumer spending can offer a boost to an economy that slipped into recession at the end of 2023.

The Newest Trump Trade: Betting on Truth Social in an Election Year

Trading in Digital World Acquisition is evoking the meme-stock craze.

America's Economy Slowed-It Probably Won't Stumble

Retail sales and industrial production both dipped in January, but there were some encouraging signs.

Why U.S. Stocks Are Still the World's Best Bet

U.S. stocks have set records while many overseas indexes have struggled. Is that about to come to an end? Probably not, given America's tech-heavy growth emphasis and strong underlying economy.

Fed's Bostic Argues for Patience on Rate Cuts. Here's His Case.

There's no urgency for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates and the battle with inflation is not over yet, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said late Thursday.

Netanyahu Pushes Back Against Pressure to End War After Call With Biden

The Israeli leader opposes proposals being discussed in world capitals to recognize a Palestinian state.

