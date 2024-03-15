Import prices rise for second month in a row and add to U.S. inflation

The cost of imported goods rose in February for the second month in a row and added to a small upturn in U.S. inflation early in the new year.

Manufacturing activity falls significantly in New York in March

The New York Fed's Empire State business-conditions index, a gauge of manufacturing activity in the state, fell 18.5 points in March to negative 20.9, the regional bank said Friday.

Dow futures inch higher as inflation jitters cap gains

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a steady start Friday, with worries that inflation will linger capping momentum after a hot start to the year.

Sorry Stock Bulls, the 'Wall of Cash' Isn't All Headed Your Way

Investors' hope that trillions of dollars in money-market funds will push stocks higher when the Fed cuts rates are misplaced.

Japan's Rebounding Economy Is Finally Lifting Pay-but Resentment Runs Deep

The stock market has hit a record and the final piece of Japan's economic recovery is falling into place. The public wants to know why it has taken so long.

Bitcoin Drops Near 10% in Crypto Correction. How Far Prices Could Fall.

Bitcoin prices plunged on Friday amid a correction in crypto. Tokens could fall further in the short term even if the outlook remains bullish for the months ahead.

China's Real-Estate Market Just Set a Record-but Not a Good One

Secondhand home prices in the most developed cities saw their the worst decline since the government started releasing data in 2011, suggesting China's real-estate slump shows no signs of losing steam.

China's Central Bank Keeps Key Policy Rates Steady

The People's Bank of China kept its key policy rates unchanged on Friday while reporting a net withdrawal of liquidity from the financial market.

Glynn's Take: New Era Dawns at RBA as Leadership Transition Completes

Next week's board meeting at the Reserve Bank of Australia will be the first fully staffed gathering since September last year when former Gov. Philip Lowe ended his seven-year run at the helm of the RBA.

Options trades to exceed stocks for first time since 2021 as $5 trillion in contracts come due Friday

Options tied to more than $5 trillion in stocks, exchange-traded funds and equity indexes are set to expire Friday during the quarterly triple witching - when a welter of monthly contracts are set to expire alongside index futures.

