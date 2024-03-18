China's Economic Activity Rebounded Moderately

Industrial production and investment growth beat market expectations.

The Fed's Challenge: Has It Hit the Brakes Hard Enough?

A resilient economy weakens the argument that monetary policy is too tight, but that could soon change.

Trump Economic Advisers Float Three Names for Fed Chair

Arthur Laffer, Kevin Hassett and Kevin Warsh are on the shortlist presented to Trump during a meeting at Mar-a-Lago.

Week Ahead: Fed, BOJ Decisions the Highlight of a Central-Bank Meeting Spree

The Federal Reserve's policy decision and the BOJ's decision regarding negative interest rates are among the important global events likely to affect FX and bond markets this week.

Gold Miners, Enjoying Record Prices, Are Wary of Hedging Their Bets

Gold prices are trading around record highs after climbing by about 20% since early October.

With second-quarter results due soon, here are stocks analysts like the most

It's no secret that lots of analysts like tech behemoths like Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Nvidia Corp. amid the AI gold rush. But as of Friday, they liked one just a bit more, at least based on the percentage of 'buy' recommendations: Delta Air Lines Inc.

Stock market to face reality check when Fed updates its interest-rate forecasts

Investors will be watching the Federal Reserve's forecasts to see if policy makers still see scope to deliver the equivalent of three quarter-point rate cuts in 2024.

America's Office Fire Sale Has Barely Begun

Only 3.5% of offices sold last year came from a distressed seller, thanks to optimism and forgiving lenders.

Suspense Builds for Fed as Growth Downshifts and Inflation Lingers

Recent data call into question the chances of Fed rate cuts this summer.

Investors Get a Reminder That India Makes Sudden Moves Too

Foreign investors have increasingly shifted their investments to India from China in recent years, but a recent clampdown on one of its biggest financial technology companies has rattled some nerves.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-18-24 0115ET