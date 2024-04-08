Doubts Creep In About a Fed Rate Cut This Year

Traders started the year predicting as many as seven rate cuts. Now, many are betting on one or two-or none.

Stocks Waver to Start the Week

U.S. stocks moved between small gains and losses as investors focused on inflation data due later this week.

U.S. Set for Job Gains Ahead, Conference Board Says

The Conference Board's employment trends index ticked up to 112.84 in March from a downwardly revised 111.85 in February.

Dollar May Stay Stronger for Longer

The dollar had been widely expected to weaken this year as the Federal Reserve starts to cut interest rates, but rate-cut expectations have been trimmed back sharply while U.S. elections and geopolitical uncertainty could also lift the currency.

Jamie Dimon Warns U.S. Might Face Interest-Rate Spike

The head of JPMorgan Chase questioned the "soft landing" talk but said his bank is ready no matter what.

Gold Hits Fresh Highs as Central Banks Ramp Up Purchases

Gold prices hit new highs at the start of the week, with momentum chiefly driven by central bank purchases.

U.S. Private Equity Sees Hope for Exits

Sales or stock offerings of portfolio companies remain muted, but the first quarter has brought some hints of improvement.

Philippines Central Bank Stands Pat as Inflation Worries Bubble Back Up

The Philippines central bank kept its policy rate unchanged as widely expected, extending its pause as a recent pickup in inflation resurfaces concerns about price pressures.

German Industrial Output Beats Expectations

Germany's industrial production rose 2.1% in February, helped by a recovery in the construction and car industries.

China Holiday Activity Adds to Recovery Signs

China's weak consumer activity got a temporary boost from the Qingming holiday ended Saturday, during which more travelers hit the road, adding to signs of green shoots in the world's second-largest economy.

