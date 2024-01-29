A Little Dual Easing Soon Could Help the Fed Avoid Major Easing Later

Federal Reserve policymakers are considering when to start cutting rates and when to slow down the pace of quantitative tightening.

Analysis: Eurozone Likely Sank Into Recession, But Worst Could Be Over

The eurozone is expected to have slipped into a shallow recession in the second half of 2023, but improving survey data, a robust jobs market and expectations of interest-rate cuts suggest the worst could be over for the 20-nation bloc.

Analysis: ECB Winks at April Rate Cut, But June Is Still The Most Likely Start

The ECB's tacit acknowledgement of money-market expectations for spring interest-rate cuts fuelled hopes for an early move by the bank but it remains likely that markets will have to wait until the summer for easing to begin.

Dow struggles for direction to kick off most pivotal week for markets so far in 2024

U.S. stocks are off to a cautious start to what may be the most pivotal week of 2024 so far.

For Retailers, Business Is Back and Landlords Say No More Rent Discounts

Landlords are having a much easier time filling prime retail space and are far less likely to agree to concessions.

The S&P 500 Rallied to Records on the Back of Just One Sector

Tech stocks keep climbing, while the other 10 sectors of the index are trading an average of 15% below their all-time highs.

Plummeting Inflation Raises New Risk for Fed: Rising Real Interest Rates

If inflation has sustainably returned to the Fed's 2% target, then nominal rates adjusted for inflation have risen and might be restricting economic activity too much.

China Jan-Dec Industrial Profit Fell 2.3% on Year Singapore Central Bank Keeps Monetary Policy Unchanged

The Monetary Authority of Singapore left its monetary policy unchanged for a third straight review and said it expects Singapore's economic prospects to continue improving this year.

Brutal Winter Across America Is Keeping the Housing Market on Ice

Even as mortgage rates drop, storms and subzero temperatures have kept a lot of potential buyers on the sideline.

