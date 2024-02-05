U.S. Services Activity Expands More Than Expected, Says ISM

The Institute for Supply Management's services-activity index rose to 53.4, topping economists expectations for an increase to 52.0.

Dow Jones slumps over 300 points as Powell signals no rush to cut rates

U.S. stocks slip Monday, edging backward after megacap corporate earnings led to a fresh record high.

OECD Expects Better Global Growth, Boosted by U.S.

The global growth outlook has improved slightly, mainly due to better prospects for the U.S. economy, according to the latest forecasts from the OECD.

Powell Says Fed Has New Focus: When to Cut Rates

The Fed chair said in a rare television appearance that officials "just want to gain a little more confidence" on inflation.

Home Buyers Are Shopping Again and Finding More Options

Buyers are seizing on the recent reversal in mortgage rates below 7%.

Chinese Shares Extend Losses Despite Regulator's Pledge to Shore Up Market

Chinese shares extended declines despite a series of stimulus measures and the securities regulator's latest pledge to shore up the market.

Big Tech Stocks Find Little Room for Error After Monster Run

Facebook parent Meta was last week's standout after initiating its first dividend.

Week of Whipsawing Treasurys Casts Doubt on Soft-Landing Trade

A jobs report pushes yields higher, but dangers continue to create a bid for bonds.

China Service-Sector Gauge Signals Solid Rise in Activity

A private gauge of China's services activities fell slightly at the start of 2024 but stayed in expansion territory, showing continued activity growth.

China Property Projects Set to Receive Funding

Thousands of real-estate projects in China are set to receive funding under Beijing's new "whitelist" financing program, as policymakers intensify efforts to rescue the property sector from a deepening liquidity crisis.

