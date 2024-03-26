Stocks Retreat to Start Holiday-Shortened Week

Major stock indexes posted a second straight daily drop since reaching records. The Dow industrials declined 0.4%, or 162 points.

Cook says Fed has to move carefully before cutting interest rates

Federal Reserve Gov. Lisa Cook on Monday said the central bank needs to take a "careful approach" in deciding when to cut interest rates, but she gave few clues on the timing or size of any reductions.

Australian Regulator to Conduct First Financial System Stress Test

Australia's prudential regulator will conduct its first systemwide stress test, as it seeks to better understand potential risks borne by an increasingly interconnected financial system.

Israel Cancels Visit to Washington After U.S. Abstains on U.N. Cease-Fire Resolution

The unusual U.S. move, which allowed resolution to pass, signaled the Biden administration's growing frustration with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Sales of new homes inched down in February

New home sales at 662,000 annual rate in February versus 664,000 in the prior month.

China reportedly seeks to block Intel, AMD and Microsoft tech from being used in government computers

Beijing has introduced new procurement guidelines that seek to promote use of Chinese tech

Are Chinese Tech Stocks Value Plays Now?

Investors are excited about U.S. artificial intelligence, less so about cash-generating Chinese tech. That might-eventually-create some opportunities.

Fed Rate Outlook Looks Just Right for Banks

Banks look forward to relief on deposit costs but have no desire to go back to zero rates.

The Short-Vol Trade Is Back: Why Some Investors Think It's Driving Tranquility in Markets

Investors are pouring money into derivative-income funds that sell options contracts to juice income.

The $27 Trillion Treasury Market Is Only Getting Bigger

More debt, different buyers and increased regulation pose challenges.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-25-24 2315ET